Say What Now? TikToker Fired for Unapologetically Using N-Word 'Thanks Black Community for Helping to Launch My New Career in Conservative Media' | lovebscott.com

TikTok user Lilly Gaddis — a.k.a. Llddis —r ecently got fired after refusing to apologize for using the n-word in a video.

Now, she’s pivoting to a career in conservative media — as most racists do.

via Complex:

In a TikTok posted on her now-deactivated account, the trad-wife influencer discussed the misconception of women being gold diggers, using racist and offensive terms including “fresh off the boat.”

The real shocker came when Gaddis, who’s white, said, “Everybody I know who’s married right now, they’re married to broke-ass n***as.”

As the TikTok made the rounds on social media, Llddie’s now-former job Rophe of the Carolinas distanced itself from the “inflammatory remarks” made by a “newly hired employee.”

The business—which provides “non-medical care for the elderly, disabled and others” and works to “maintain the quality of life” for its clients—announced that Gaddis is “no longer with the company.”

The statement continued, “We are owned and operated by [an] African American female and [are an] immigrant owned business and handled the situation as quickly as we could. We want to assure you that we are committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and respectful work environment where all individuals are valued and respected. … We appreciate the support and trust of our community, and we are dedicated to earning back any confidence that may have been shaken by this unfortunate incident.”

In a follow-up video, Llddis said that her TikTok “upset members of a certain community,” and after doing “a deep dive, do a soul-search,” she “still couldn’t find a care.”

A message at the end of the clip reads a quote from late published Larry Flint: “If the First Amendment is intended to protect anything, it’s intended to protect offensive speech. If you’re not going to offend anyone, you don’t need protection.”

In subsequent tweets, Gaddis doubled down on her use of the word, posting, “The ‘n***a’ that was heard around the world.”

Llddis has gotten support from alt-right conservatives including Ye-favorite Milo Yiannopoulosand the bankrupt (morally and financially) Alex Jones, and will perhaps find a new career being a conservative provocateur.

“Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media!” she tweeted. “You all played your role well like the puppets you are.”

We really can’t believe what this world has become. We don’t advocate for violence, but racists really aren’t afraid of a*s-whoopings like they used to be.