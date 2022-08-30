Say What Now? Pilot Threatens to End Flight Due to AirDropped Nudes: ‘Quit Sending Naked Pictures’ [Video]

A Southwest Airlines pilot on a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, recently took to the plane’s intercom and threatened to return the aircraft to its departure gate at the airport if passengers didn’t stop sending nude photos to him via iPhone’s AirDrop feature.

via NYP:

Through AirDrop, iPhone users are able to send digital files to other Apple products in close range without using Wi-Fi or cellular data.

“So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined,” warned the nudes-weary plane jockey in a viral clip of the incident.

The footage, which has garnered more than 2.2 million views, was shared by TikTok user @TeighMars.

“So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourself to Cabo,” ordered the pilot.

In response to the trending post, Southwest Airlines told The Post, “The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

And amused social media spectators had even more to say about the XXX mess.

“Pilot had ‘Don’t make me turn this plane around!’ energy Love it!” penned an online onlooker, adding a series of laughing emojis for flair.

But not everyone found the naughty stunt funny.

“The Captain is in charge. He gave a fair warning. People need to stop doing this stuff on airplanes,” wrote a scolding commentator.

Receiving unwanted skin pics while on an airplane has, unfortunately, become part of the traveling experience.

In June, a male passenger on a Southwest flight AirDropped a sexually explicit photo to his fellow flyers. Upon landing, police escorted the man off the aircraft.

Watch the video below.