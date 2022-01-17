Say What Now? Pastor Michael Todd Smears His Spit on Churchgoer's Face During Sermon [Photos + Video]

Sunday service at one southern house of worship was full of spit.

via: Revolt

Michael Todd, a famous pastor in Tulsa, Oklahoma; is going viral after wiping his spit on a churchgoer’s face. The shocking moment happened during Sunday’s (Jan. 16) sermon at the Transformation Church in Tulsa, which was also being broadcast to viewers live at home.

In a clip circulating online, Pastor Todd spits repeatedly into his hand and explains to his congregation that “receiving vision from God might get nasty.” One of the churchgoers who apparently volunteered to be a part of the demonstration stood on stage with him.

“God’s saying, ‘Can you physically, spiritually and emotionally be able to stand?’” he said. “When getting the vision or receiving it might get nasty.”

The pastor then smeared his hand full of saliva all over the churchgoer’s face, which was met with shocked and disgusted reactions from the crowd. However, the pastor was expecting the response.

“What I’m telling you is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle,” he continued with the churchgoer still standing next to him on stage.

According to TMZ, the man who got spit smeared on his face is the pastor’s brother. However, that did little to comfort those who watched the clip of the sermon online.

“That Mike Todd video has been bothering me all day,” one person tweeted. “It[‘s] so disturbing, I can’t believe he did that. I’ve seen some things but that was so flagrant. Cancel clout chasing corporate Christianity cult charlatan’s charades.”

“I ain’t never seen all sides of Christian Twitter unified on an issue like this,” another commented. “Not Mike Todd being so unhinged it’s bringing unity to the body.”

“DURING A PANDEMIC MIKE TODD???” a third person wrote. “During a pandemic?! Gross any time but DURING A PANDEMIC!?”

See the video and Twitter users’ reactions below.

manz stood there and spit on some to pass a message… pic.twitter.com/O8hxOeFGZG — u ain’t ??. (@bstdownbarbiana) January 16, 2022

Mike Todd did WHAT to WHAT? pic.twitter.com/C9OoxEPe3m — Jay K, MBA (@jkennr) January 16, 2022

that mike todd video has been bothering me all day. it so disturbing, I can’t believe he did that. i’ve seen some things but that was so flagrant. cancel clout chasing corporate christianity cult charlatan’s charades. — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 17, 2022

I ain’t never seen all sides of Christian Twitter unified on an issue like this. Not Mike Todd being so unhinged it’s bringing unity to the body — Ajanaé Dawkins (@MoonsAtDusk) January 17, 2022

Just saw why Mike Todd is trending and I— God wasn’t nowhere in that? pic.twitter.com/4EWJNCcqoc — Shanelle Genai? (@shanellegenai) January 17, 2022

When the angels in heaven saw what Mike Todd did. pic.twitter.com/kjz72qF6l6 — J. (@J_Ceasar1997) January 17, 2022

DURING A PANDEMIC MIKE TODD??? During a pandemic?! Gross any time but DURING A PANDEMIC!? pic.twitter.com/JGjIPyH9uv — Ms. Jackson (@quietlionness) January 16, 2022

Had never heard of “Pastor” Mike Todd before today. But I truly understand now why the elders used to frequently tell us that we’re in the last days. pic.twitter.com/tW8XjBK1KB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 17, 2022

The Mike Todd situation is exactly why we need more faithful Bible teaching churches, not entertainers who seek to go viral every Sunday. I’m all for the practicality of sermons being explained, but when is enough enough? — Drew A. Thomas (@DTedifies) January 16, 2022

I know Mike Todd didn’t do that.. during a pandemic. My stomach literally turned lmao he’s just so odd to me. Just nasty behavior pic.twitter.com/uRRSIjbvk1 — ? (@jayviictorious) January 16, 2022

What is the CDC going to do about Mike Todd? — it girl (@ehlboogie) January 17, 2022

When Mike Todd asks if you want to be a part of his sermon pic.twitter.com/Jw3gatmvxV — mk? (@kalakirwan) January 17, 2022

Now what in THE hell possessed Michael Todd to do that. Not just in the midst of a pandemic but in GENERAL… pic.twitter.com/EMyOCcI5HG — ????? ?????? (@justbrittney_) January 16, 2022

Who in the hell is giving Mike Todd advice? Who is the man that was foolish enough to be a part of the demonstration? Either way, some of these new church folks are weird. pic.twitter.com/IQtaJLMfiA — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 17, 2022

Me: Lord why they talking about Mike Todd now? *watches video* pic.twitter.com/9VqsZAeRBL — Ajanaé Dawkins (@MoonsAtDusk) January 16, 2022