Say What Now? Pastor Michael Todd Smears His Spit on Churchgoer's Face During Sermon [Photos + Video]

January 17, 2022 9:54 AM PST

Sunday service at one southern house of worship was full of spit.

via: Revolt

Michael Todd, a famous pastor in Tulsa, Oklahoma; is going viral after wiping his spit on a churchgoer’s face. The shocking moment happened during Sunday’s (Jan. 16) sermon at the Transformation Church in Tulsa, which was also being broadcast to viewers live at home.

In a clip circulating online, Pastor Todd spits repeatedly into his hand and explains to his congregation that “receiving vision from God might get nasty.” One of the churchgoers who apparently volunteered to be a part of the demonstration stood on stage with him.

“God’s saying, ‘Can you physically, spiritually and emotionally be able to stand?’” he said. “When getting the vision or receiving it might get nasty.”

The pastor then smeared his hand full of saliva all over the churchgoer’s face, which was met with shocked and disgusted reactions from the crowd. However, the pastor was expecting the response.

“What I’m telling you is how you just reacted is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle,” he continued with the churchgoer still standing next to him on stage.

According to TMZ, the man who got spit smeared on his face is the pastor’s brother. However, that did little to comfort those who watched the clip of the sermon online.

“That Mike Todd video has been bothering me all day,” one person tweeted. “It[‘s] so disturbing, I can’t believe he did that. I’ve seen some things but that was so flagrant. Cancel clout chasing corporate Christianity cult charlatan’s charades.”

“I ain’t never seen all sides of Christian Twitter unified on an issue like this,” another commented. “Not Mike Todd being so unhinged it’s bringing unity to the body.”

“DURING A PANDEMIC MIKE TODD???” a third person wrote. “During a pandemic?! Gross any time but DURING A PANDEMIC!?”

See the video and Twitter users’ reactions below.

