Say What Now? Passenger on United Airlines Flight Arrested After Opening Emergency Door and Exiting Moving Plane [Photo + Video]

A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight was arrested for opening an emergency door and sliding down a wing of a moving plane after it landed in Chicago early Thursday, officials said.

via: Complex

“This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O’Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane,” United said in a statement.

“Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement,” the statement continued. “The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

“I think everybody on the plane was just surprised and kind of shocked as he was going out,” Maryellen Eagelston told WGN News. “I heard everybody yelling, ‘No, no, no’ and he just went out the exit door and onto the wing. … Even the stewardesses came back and said, ‘What just happened?’”

@fly2ohare guy jumps out of my plane before we get to the gate. @united UA2478 pic.twitter.com/xgxRszkBfH — MaryEllen Eagelston (@MEEagelston) May 5, 2022

According to NBC Chicago, authorities confirmed an unidentified man was taken into custody and charges are pending.