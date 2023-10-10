Say What Now? Parents Attack Naked Man in JCPenney Store, Accuse Him of Trying to Touch Their Children [Video]

Shocking video footage shows a man wandering butt-naked through a JCPenney — with parents chasing him down and attacking him for allegedly trying to touch kids.

via NYP:

The footage starts with at least two men chasing the man through the department store in Washington state as a shocked-sounding woman appears to be on the phone to a police dispatcher.

“He’s, like, fully naked,” she says of the man running from the children’s department in nothing but socks.

“He’s like, holding the kid. He has two kids with him.”

The person recording the video then asks where the cops are as a group of men chase the naked man.

With the group of concerned men gaining on him, the nudist grabs a pair of pants and seems to attempt to put them on before giving up and swinging at the men.

Pants in hand, the naked man gets into a physical altercation with the group trying to detain him, at one point slamming another man against the wall.

Young children can be heard screaming in the background as the men frantically swing at each other.

Two of the men appear to grab hold of the nudist, while the third begins wailing on him.

He continues throwing punches and swinging at the man until people can be heard telling him, “Okay, enough. Enough.”

The video, shared on Twitter, was taken at the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, about 10 miles south of Seattle.

Seattle-area reporter Jonathan Choe confirmed the video was filmed at that store’s location on Oct. 1 and that the man “allegedly tried to touch kids.”

Choe wrote on X that police described the naked man as “someone in mental crisis,” adding that he was eventually detained and taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately respond to requests early Tuesday as to whether charges were filed.

You can see part of the video for yourself below.

VIGILANTE JUSTICE: Naked man allegedly tried to touch kids in Southcenter Mall. Bystanders moved in and obliterated him.

Tukwila PD confirms incident happened Sunday October 1. Calling it someone in mental crisis. Detained and taken to hospital. #Tukwilapic.twitter.com/Af2uSSMWLX — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) October 9, 2023