Domino's Emergency Pizza Program Gives Customers One Free Pizza When They 'Need it Most'

Domino’s is giving away an ’emergency pizza’ to customers ‘whenever they need it most.

via People:

Now through Feb. 11, customers can order a medium two-topping pizza for free, as long as they are reward members.

Designed with burnt dinners, power outages and surprise in-law visits in mind, the emergency pie is a one-time members-only deal. Domino’s guests earn the coupon when signed into their rewards account and after placing a delivery or carry out order of $8 or more. Emergency pizzas cannot be ordered on Oct. 31, Dec. 31 or Feb. 11.

But the nationwide fast food offerings aren’t stopping at Domino’s. Burger King’s latest menu item is a combo of two fan-favorite sides: French fries and onion rings.

Starting Oct. 12, customers can order Have-sies: a side order of half French fries, half onion rings. The ideal combo for indecisive guests, the new item is available a la carte or as part of a small, medium or large value meal.

The fast food mavericks first tested out Have-sies under the name “Fries N’ Rings” earlier this year in a few Florida restaurants. Following the massive success of the trial run, the fried side will soon be available nationwide.

For a sit-down steal, hungry fans can head to Applebee’s where the infamous Dollarita has finally made a long-awaited return.

According to an email from Applebee’s, the beloved Dollarita will be available at participating U.S. Applebee’s locations as of Oct. 1. Guests who are 21 years of age or older will be able to enjoy the $1 drink — which mixes tequila, triple sec and lime.

But the Dollarita’s return will be fleeting, as it isn’t going to be a permanent menu item. According to the brand, the Dollarita will only be back for a limited time, so take advantage of it while you still can.

Tell your friends! You never know when a free pizza may come in handy.