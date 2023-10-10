Drake 'Green Lights' Andrew Tate After He Trashed Canadian Men

Drake took time out of his busy life to give misogynist Andrew Tate’s platform an engagement boost.

Andrew, who was charged with rape and human trafficking in June, questioned the masculinity of men from Canada during a recent episode of his podcast and the clip has circulated some parts of social media.

“Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying, ‘I’m a man.’ From where? ‘From Canada.’ What? That doesn’t go together, what are you talking about? Wait, you’re a man? From Canada? Nah, can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’ Nah, you’re not bro, of course you’re not. There’s no men in Canada. F*cking joking,” said Andrew.

Somehow Drake found it and decided to react.

He commented with “green light” along with a laughing emoji.

Drake Says to “Green Light” Andrew Tate under my recent post about Andrew Tate saying “there are no men in Canada” The Boy felt some type of way about that. The Boy has been on GO MODE lately?? pic.twitter.com/FitmPx5b4K — Keep6ixsolid (@keep6iixsolid) October 8, 2023

If you weren’t aware, “green light” is a reference to putting a hit out on someone. It’s clear that Drake’s joking based off of the fact he included a laughing emoji, but we can’t help but wonder why Drake would choose to joke around with a known misogynist.