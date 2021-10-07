Say What Now? North Carolina Woman Says She ‘Could’ve Easily Died’ After Wedgie Resulted in Hospital Stay

A woman is telling a tale of caution after a wedgie put her in the emergency room.

The North Carolina resident in question, 25-year-old Sam, spoke with BuzzFeed about the experience after going viral with her TikTok-shared breakdown.

“So what happened is I was wearing boy-short underwear and the material kept clumping up and I kept picking my wedgie,” Sam, who wore high-cut denim shorts on a day-long date a few years back, said in a video recalling the harrowing experience. The original TikTok upload has since been set to private.

In the BuzzFeed interview, Sam noted that she picked at the wedgie on multiple occasions throughout the day but eventually decided to “ignore it and just enjoy my time.” Later that evening, however, she noticed a “large bump” on her body where chafing had occurred. The bump eventually became painful, inspiring a visit to the doctor and an antibiotic treatment.

The following morning, Sam discovered she was in septic shock and was taken to the emergency room by her mother. Sam said she was “shivering, very breathless, could not walk, and had extreme body aches” and was eventually placed in ICU.

During the four-day ICU stay, doctors considered surgery, though it thankfully never came to that. About a month after leaving the hospital, the cellulitis returned and Sam had to again visit the ER and undergo an antibiotic treatment.

Cellulitis, per the CDC, is “a common bacterial skin infection that causes redness, swelling, and pain in the infected area of the skin.” If left untreated, the infection can spread and cause additional health issues. More specifically, cellulitis marks an infection of the skin’s deeper layers, and can be caused by different types of bacteria.

“In general, cellulitis appears as a red, swollen, and painful area of skin that is warm and tender to the touch. The skin may look pitted, like the peel of an orange, or blisters may appear on the affected skin. Some people may also develop fever and chills. Cellulitis can appear anywhere on the body, but it is most common on the feet and legs.”

You can read Sam’s full interview here.

