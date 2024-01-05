Say What Now? North Carolina Pastor Charged with Assault After Attempting to Put a McDonald’s Cook’s Head In a Deep Fryer for ‘Disrespecting’ His Wife

A North Carolina pastor was arrested after he allegedly attempted to push a McDonald’s employee’s head into a deep frier.

via: Atlanta Black Star

The incident unfolded after the minister’s wife called her husband and complained that her co-workers were teasing her on the job.

A police report states that on Thursday, Dec. 28, Dwayne Waden, 57, came to his wife Latoya Waden’s workplace in High Point, North Carolina. The couple says the husband told her to get her stuff and clock out so they could leave.

Then, he claims, he saw the cook on duty follow her and continue to disrespect his wife, which prompted Waden to confront him.

Based on eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage, authorities report that the High Point resident placed his hands around the cook’s neck, pushed the cook’s head toward the deep fryer, and proceeded to punch him in the face multiple times. Other McDonald’s employees prevented further harm by stepping in and pulling Waden away from the cook.

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained “a large contusion to the forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck,” police reported, according to CBS News.

When EMS arrived, they checked out the victim over. Despite his injuries, he was not taken to the hospital.

The Elevated Life International Ministries pastor, Dwayne Waden, was apprehended by the High Point police and charged with assault. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

The couple characterizes the incident as stemming from workplace mistreatment directed at Waden’s wife, who began working at the South Main Street McDonald’s in May 2023.

“She went to the back to get her keys. When she went to the back to get her keys, a gentleman came from behind, which was a manager, mouthing off at me and disrespecting my wife,” Dwayne said to WFMY News.

Adding, “I approached him and said, ‘What you’re not going to do is disrespect my wife in front of me.’”

“When I did that, he got in my face. When he got in my face, I pushed him, and when I pushed him, he grabbed me, so when he grabbed me, we went to tussling and stuff of that nature, and the floor was real slippery, so I kind of bear hug him, and when I bear hug him, he punched me in the back of my head. When he punched me in the back of my head, I commenced to swinging,” the pastor continued.

The McDonald’s fired the wife.

The owner of the franchise said in a statement, “The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

He added that he was “appalled by this act of violence” in his establishment, and he and his staff are cooperating with the authorities regarding the incident.

Waden, who also works as a semi-truck driver according to his Facebook, says his intent was just to get his wife and leave the place, but things regretfully went too far.

“This is a learning experience going forward. Don’t let people pull you into their chaos moving forward —- just walk away,” he said.