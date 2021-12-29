Say What Now? North Carolina Cop Reportedly Shot His Own Teen Son in the Head...Accidentally

A North Carolina teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical condition this week after his cop father accidentally shot him in the head.

via Complex:

WNCT reports an unidentified police officer working for the city of Jacksonville shot his 15-year-old son on Monday. The teen was hospitalized and remained in critical condition Wednesday, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a reported handgun shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, the deputies found the boy being treated by EMS for a gunshot wound to the head. It is not yet known whether the weapon was the officer’s department-issued handgun.

“This is a tragic event and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a news release posted to Facebook. “The reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken. I continue to remain in contact with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in this on-going investigation.”

The officer is on administrative leave, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the incident and the Jacksonville Police Department is fully cooperating with their investigation,” Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Christopher Funcke told WNCT. “We ask that our community members keep our employee and their family in their thoughts and prayers at this time.”

We hope the child makes a full recovery and that child protective services step in — immediately.