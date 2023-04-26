Say What Now? Nick Cannon Hits Back at Claim He ‘Fumbled’ Mariah Carey: ‘Maybe She Fumbled Me’ [Video]

Say what now

And I was like, “Why you so obsessed with me?”

via: Page Six

When the actor’s “Daily Cannon Show” co-host Courtney Bee Bledsoe accused him of “fumbl[ing]” his ex-wife Wednesday, Cannon clapped back.

“Did I?” the “Masked Singer” host, 42, asked during the radio show. “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah.”

After clarifying that she was “playing,” Bledsoe added, “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble.”

Cannon replied, “Maybe she fumbled me.”

When the “Wild ‘N Out” host said he “was there” for Carey, 54, during their marriage, Bledsoe shrugged him off.

“You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different,” she said, referencing the Grammy-winning pop diva’s 1996 hit.

Cannon and Carey started dating in 2008 and walked down the aisle later that same year.

In 2011, the “Obsessed” singer gave birth to twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

The former couple separated in 2014, with Carey filing for divorce months later.

The duo’s divorce was finalized in 2016, and they got joint custody of the now-11-year-olds.

Cannon has gone on to welcome 10 more children with five different women since splitting from Carey.

The “Drumline” star shares son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 7 months, with Brittany Bell, as well as twin sons Zion and Zillion, 1, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

He and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer, and their rainbow baby, daughter Halo, was born in December 2022.

Cannon is also the father of son Legendary, 9 months, and daughter Onyx, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole, respectively.

While continuing to expand his family, the rapper has looked back on his relationship with Carey on multiple occasions.

In July 2022, Cannon predicted to “Hottee Talk Show Podcast” listeners that he will never “have a love” like he had with the songwriter again.

He referred to Carey as the “coolest person [he’s] ever met” last month, telling the Shade Room that she is “not human.”

Cannon gushed, “She’s a gift from God. … She’s just always happy, always doing for others.”