Say What Now? Mother Arrested After 2-Year-Old Son Fires Gun in Ohio Walmart

A mom is facing charges after her irresponsible gun ownership led to her two-year-old firing the weapon in Walmart.

via Complex:

On Thursday morning, police responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot inside the Walmart Supercenter in Waverly, a city 60 miles south of Columbus.

According to the Waverly Police Department, a woman told police that her two-year-old son had taken a 9mm firearm out of her purse and accidentally discharged it.

The gunshot hit the ceiling, and contact with the magazine caused a minor injury to the child’s forehead, per law enforcement.

The woman, who was not identified on the incident report, was reportedly taken into custody and charged with endangerment of a child. The minor was allegedly released to a guardian and brought to urgent care for his injury.

Waverly police emphasized the importance of “responsible firearm ownership, especially those with children” on a post on their Facebook page. “Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring.”

Theyr’e all lucky no one died.