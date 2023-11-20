‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals Her Dad Died: ‘Doesn’t Seem Real’

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Dr. Nicole Martin revealed that her father died unexpectedly.

via Page Six:

“I haven’t been able to find the words and still can’t,” she wrote via Instagram Sunday alongside a series of photos of her father.

“Everything happened so fast and it still doesn’t seem real. Part of me is still waiting for one of your crazy phone calls. So many things left unsaid and moments we didn’t share.”

The reality star, 39, continued, “Trying not to dwell on the missed moments and focusing on the improvements we made. You had a zest for life and I know you’re having a party up in heaven. Rest in peace dad. Love you. ???.”

The circumstances surrounding her father’s death have not been released.

Martin’s co-stars, including Guerdy Abraira, took to the comment section to share their condolences.

“I love you so much my beautiful friend. This thanksgiving as you mourn, also be thankful for the good times. I’m so happy that your last moments with him were positive and loving,” Abraira, 45, wrote, adding that the “good memories” were all that “mattered.”

“He was the life of the party and always so positive and THAT is definitely a vibe to live by, counting each day as a blessing. ????.”

Larsa Pippen also expressed sympathy for her co-star, writing, “So sorry for your loss. Sending u lots of love and prayers ??.”

“I’m sorry for your loss. Sending you love and light,” Alexia Nepola added.

One of photos included in Martin’s heartbreaking post showed her father smiling alongside her son, Greyson.

The loss comes weeks after the Bravolebrity shared the exciting news that her family was growing by one.

She announced on Nov. 2 that she was expecting her second child with husband Anthony Lopez. Their bundle of joy is due April 2024.

In an interview with People, Martin said that she and Lopez were “over the moon” about expanding their family.

They also shared that their 4-year-old son is “very excited” about having a little brother or sister.

“He has been asking for a sibling for quite some time, and I know he’s going to be a wonderful big brother,” she said.

Our prayers go out to Nicole and her family.