Say What Now? Mom & Children Allegedly Staying with Ezra Miller Are Now Missing

A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing.

via Page Six:

Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care.

But Miller allegedly told cops the family hadn’t lived there in months, which the State Attorney’s office said seemed like an attempt to “evade service” of the order.

Rolling Stone reports that it was during one of authorities’ visits to the 96-acre Stamford estate to locate the family that Miller was charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing several bottles of alcohol back in May.

A local source told the magazine that several officers were at the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” star’s home Tuesday night for nearly an hour, though the reason was not made clear. When contacted by Rolling Stone, a VSP spokesperson referred the outlet to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, who declined to comment due to confidentiality concerns.

The outlet also notes that the mother was posting daily on social media from the property until mid-July when her account went dark and appeared to be deleted.

Reps for Miller did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The order was reportedly drafted for fear of the children’s safety, as Miller’s property is allegedly littered with firearms, ammunition and marijuana.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, including the kids’ father, made the accusations to Rolling Stone in an exposé published in June.

Two of the sources alleged that there were unattended guns strewn around the “Fantastic Beasts” star’s home, with video footage appearing to show weapons propped up next to stuffed animals.

One source added that the 1-year-old once allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Additionally, both sources alleged that there is frequent and heavy marijuana use in front of the children.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman moved herself and her kids into Miller’s home in mid-April after having met in Hawaii the month prior.

She insisted to the publication in June that Miller provided “a safe environment for [her] three very young children.”

Having a “bad feeling in [his] stomach,” the dad contacted DCF services and local police in mid-May to conduct wellness checks on his kids.

A social worker allegedly visited Miller’s farm on May 16 and informed the father that his children “looked good” but felt they had “more work to do,” according to text messages reviewed by Rolling Stone.

This is the latest in a string of legal issues for the actor, who was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year — once for disorderly conduct, to which they pleaded no contest, and another time for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman. Miller — who goes by they/them pronouns — has also been accused of “grooming” a teenager and had a restraining order taken out against them by a woman and her 12-year-old child.

Okay, lock Ezra’s ass up. He’s been doing too much for far too long.