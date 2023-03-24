Say What Now? Man Says He Broke Up With Girlfriend After Chris Brown Gave Her a Lap Dance [Video]

A man on TikTok is claiming he broke up with his girlfriend after she got a lap dance from Chris Brown during a recent show in the UK.

via Complex:

The man, named Dash made the claims on TikTok, saying that he bought his girlfriend front-row tickets to one of Breezy’s concerts for the Under the Influence Tour. “How I watched my girlfriend up on stage with Chris Brown,” Dash wrote over footage of Brown giving the girl a lap dance while singing his song “Take You Down.”

He also shared the entire clip of her being on stage.

In another video, he revealed he spent £500 on the tickets, or $611 USD, saying, “[I] want my girlfriend back.”

However, did Dash really want his girlfriend back? In another video, he shared that he split with his girlfriend over the incident. “Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I’m no longer with my girlfriend,” he wrote in another video. He added that she “doesn’t think what she did was wrong.”

Sorry to that man, but he seems a little insecure — don’t you think?