Say What Now? Man Who Posed as Police Officer Arrested After Pulling Over Real Cop During Traffic Stop [Video]

A Michigan teenager pretending to be a police officer was busted Monday when he tried to pull over an off-duty cop and led arresting deputies on two separate chases.

On Monday, Christian Katan Mansoor was spotted driving a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights. An off-duty officer reported that the individual was attempting to conduct a stop, and she started to follow him in her vehicle. When Mansoor was confronted by the officer, he was asked to present identification and claimed he was a Detroit cop. When he went back to his car to get identification, he instead drove away from the scene. The officer pursued Mansoor for a short while but lost contact.

Mansoor and his vehicle were later located and he was arrested following a brief chase on foot.

“Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. “Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us.”

Mansoor was arraigned on April 5 and has been released on a $5,000 bond.

In an interview with WXYZ-TV Detroit, as seen above, Mansoor denied that he was pretending to be a police officer.

“I didn’t pull her over, she didn’t stop,” he said. “I bought a government auction vehicle, and it red flashing lights on the front of it.”

When asked why he decided to put on the lights, he claimed the person was going 100 mph at the time of the incident. “It was my mistake, and it’s never gonna happen again,” he said.