Say What Now? Girl Chained In Basement, Sex Trafficked and Forced to Drink from Puddle

Two sisters discussed the alleged abuse with authorities, one providing a disturbing sketch of the location where she was purportedly confined, stating she was abused “too many times to count.”

Warning: This article contains horrific allegations of child abuse.

A Milwaukee man is behind bars after two young girls spoke out about the horrific sexual abuse they allegedly endured for years — with one claiming she was kept chained in a basement and sex trafficked.

David Boyd, 64, was arrested last month and charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, physical abuse of a child with a dangerous weapon, trafficking of a child, and false imprisonment.

The girls’ disturbing accounts were detailed in a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4, The Kansas City Star and Law&Crime, from interviews the victims had with police after one of their foster parents reported the allegations to Child Services earlier this year.

The first child to speak with authorities was the youngest, claiming Boyd — who was dating her grand-godmother while the girls lived with her — began sexually abusing her when she was around 8 or 9, whenever her relative was out of town. The alleged abuse, she said, happened between the years of 2020 and 2024.

Per the complaint, she said he assaulted her “too many times to count,” accusing him of also cutting her arms; authorities later found scars on her body.

The girl said she was also chained to a pole in the basement, leaving her with only a piece of bread. For water, she had to get it from a nearby puddle, as he allegedly left her nothing to drink. Included in the complaint was a drawing the girl drew for investigators, showing a layout of the basement and what she allegedly went through — drawing the pole, bread, water, as well as a stick figure labeled “me.”

Authorities, meanwhile, found hooked chains hanging from the basement ceiling, as well as a piece of bread on the ground.

The girl told police she was trafficked to at least six different men for money and also claimed Boyd had assaulted her older sister and another relative.

When interviewed, the other sister said he sexually assaulted her between the years of 2015 and 2022, from the ages of 5 to 12. It stopped when she moved out of the home, she said.

Police reportedly searched the home on April 16, with photos of the basement included above. While Boyd allegedly denied the girls had been in the basement, investigators showed him the drawing from one of the girls — with authorities noting he then “immediately jumped up (and) stated he needed to use the bathroom.”

Boyd is currently being held on $100,000 bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 7.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline — 800.656.HOPE (4673) — provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.

