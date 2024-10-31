Say What Now? Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Killing Infant Daughter Tells Judge He Thought He Was ‘Doing Something Good’

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Jonathan Baker allegedly abducted the seven-month-old from her mother, fatally shot her twice in the head, and then led police on a high-speed chase with her injured body still in the car.

An Ohio jury found Baker guilty of charges in the 2023 death of an infant.

Court records state Baker, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident, was found guilty of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the June 27, 2023 death of a 7-month-old infant girl from North Baltimore. The jury also found Baker guilty of using a firearm in the carrying out of the crimes.

Investigators said he abducted the infant girl from her mother, whom Baker was dating at the time, and left in his vehicle following a dispute.

Law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on Baker during a pursuit in Tiffin, but Baker fled. Baker then drove at a high-rate of speed and crashed into the side of a Tiffin home. Officers surrounded the vehicle and extricated Baker.

Police retrieved the infant from the vehicle, whom officers said “was bleeding from the head and had labored breathing.”

The infant died, and an autopsy from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office revealed she had been shot twice.

Baker was sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday (October 29).

The prosecution requested Baker receive a maximum sentence, arguing that he had no genuine remorse for his actions.

Baker’s attorney Christopher Bucio requested a sentence other than a life sentence. Bucio told the court Baker had no previous criminal record except for minor traffic offenses.

He reported Baker was suffering from mental illness while committing the offense saying, “I don’t believe Mr. Baker woke up one day and said, ‘I’m going to be a criminal.”

Baker was sentenced to life without parole, a maximum of 16 ½ years for kidnapping and a mandatory three years for the firearms specification. He will receive credit for 472 days spent in jail.