Say What Now? Man Claiming to Be Nia Long's Son Arrested for Assault with Tent Pole

A man claiming to be actress Nia Long’s son has been arrested for assaulting a random person with a tent pole in Santa Monica.

TMZ reports, Tamir Rasool Morris was arrested last weekend in Santa Monica where cops say he assaulted a random person in a park. When officers questioned him, Morris told them his name was Massai Dorsey II … which is the name of Nia’s actual 23-year-old son.

What’s creepy for Nia and her fam is this guy’s clearly done some research … because he also gave officers Massai’s correct birth day and month, but finally slipped up with the year. We’re told he was off by 2 years.

Of course, his web of lies fell apart when he was booked and fingerprinted … which revealed his real name.

According to our sources, cops suspect Morris pulled Massai’s info from social media, but Santa Monica PD wants to make it clear … the real Massai was not at all involved in the incident, and his name was given without his knowledge.

As for Morris, he’s currently sitting in jail in lieu of $30,000 bail, and was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and false impersonation.

