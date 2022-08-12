Say What Now? Man Allegedly Calls 911 Over Cold McDonald’s Fries, Gets Arrested in Connection With Murder [Video]

A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court.

via: Complex

Per a report from regional Georgia outlet the Macon Telegraph, police in Kennesaw claim that 24-year-old Antoine Sims had called law enforcement after allegedly being served cold fries at a local McDonald’s. Sims, as seen in since-shared body camera footage, further claimed a restaurant worker refused to replace his food following the cold fries allegation.

The owner of the McDonald’s location, however, disputed this account, alleging instead that Sims had tossed a drink at him and been asked to leave the restaurant. At some point, responding officers were made privy to the fact that Sims was out on bond at the time and had an active warrant for his arrest. Per the Telegraph, this was in connection with a 2018 incident in which a woman’s body had been found in a burning car.

The database discovery of the failure-to-appear warrant and subsequent informing of Sims by officers inspired a brief foot chase, after which cops used a Taser on Sims before ultimately arresting him.

Online jail records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office showed that Sims was still in custody at the time of this writing. Complex has reached out to the Kennesaw Police Department for additional comment.

Cold fries, meanwhile, were recently at the center of another widely-aggregated news story, this time in Brooklyn. In that incident, a 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot in the neck by a man whose mother had previously gotten into an alleged argument over fry temperature. The man later died.