Say What Now? Jack-in-the-Box Employee Caught on Camera Shooting at Customer During Dispute Over Curly Fries [Video]

A newly released video shows a Jack-In-The-Box employee shooting at a Florida family in a dispute over curly fries.

via: NEWS4SA

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Randall L. Kallinen says that the incident happened in March 2021 at the restaurant off Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Anthony Ramos and his pregnant wife had ordered some food that included some curly fries that was intended for their 6-year-old daughter. An argument ensued with the employee when they said that the curly fries were missing.

In the video, you can see the employee, identified as Alonniea Fantasia Ford and another employee talking with Ramos through the drive-thru window. Ford is seen getting angry and then throws ice and ketchup packages at Ramos during the argument. You then see Ford walk away briefly, grab the gun from her pocket, walk back and point it out the drive-thru window. Ramos and his family speed off, but you then see Ford lean out and fire a couple of shots at the truck.

Ford is then seen put the gun away and start cleaning up before police arrive.

“Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them,” Kallinen said in a press release. “These rage cases are getting out of hand in Houston.”

According to the police report, another suspect arrived at the restaurant and took the gun away from Ford “in an attempt to hide if from officers, knowing it was used in a crime.”

Both Ford and the other suspect were arrested.

Nobody was injured during the shooting.

The lawsuit claims Jack-in-the-Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe. They deny the allegations.

According to KTRK, Ford was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct. She got a sentence of one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, court records show.