Say What Now? The Internet Reacts to Incest Vibes on The White Lotus: ‘What Is Going on?’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 minutes ago

Fans quickly took to social media to criticize what seemed to be an emerging incestuous storyline involving Patrick Schwarzenegger and his character’s younger brother, played by Sam Nivola, during the Season 3 premiere of the show.

The White Lotus is back and Season 3 is already sending the internet into a tailspin thanks to some incestuous vibes from the season premiere.

Set at a fictional luxury resort in Thailand, viewers are introduced to the wealthy Ratliff family, and it’s quick something is off about this bunch from North Carolina, particularly where it concerns siblings Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Advertisement

After a nude scene from Schwarzenegger — which also had the internet talking — fans were quick to call out what appeared to be a potential incestuous plot-line developing between them.

Towards the beginning of the episode when the family talks about room assignments, Piper said she would share her room with her younger child Lochlan, but Saxon insisted it was “weird” if a brother and sister sleep in the same room when they have “full grown genitals.”

In the end, Lochlan and Saxon do ultimately share a room, and things get pretty awkward as Lochlan not only calls their sister “hot” but began asking his brother what kind of pornography he’s into.

Lochlan nervously laughs it off as Saxon wonders how he is going to masturbate all week with his brother in the room.

Advertisement

“I’ll just go to the bathroom,” Saxon declares before walking to the bathroom fully naked.

Patrick Schwarzenegger em The White Lotus. pic.twitter.com/Y1dd0mkpJV — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) February 17, 2025

Lochlan watches him in the mirror, a hint Lochlan may be gay and have incestuous feelings for his brother. Once Saxon realizes his brother can see him, however, he closes the bathroom door for some privacy.

Fans were shocked by this potential storyline, with many taking to X to share their hot takes, including one user who called Schwarzenegger’s character “creepy.”

Advertisement

“Saxon needs to lower his level of creep factor,’ with a GIF of a woman saying, ‘He’s creepy.'”

Saxon needs to lower his level of creep factor…. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/k612mI936a — StarryMag (@StarryMag) February 17, 2025

“The writers of #TheWhiteLotus hinting at incest in a wealthy white family,” one user wrote, sharing a viral clip from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The writers of #TheWhiteLotus hinting at incest in a wealthy white family.pic.twitter.com/AMNRLj447X — Su-sana Denuncia ??? (@obarroco) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

“No, they wouldn’t dare go where I’m thinking with his character, would they?,” another wrote, with one user adding, “the sibling vibe is gonna get gross, isn’t it?”

No, they wouldn’t dare to go where I’m thinking with his character, would they? #TheWhiteLotusSeason3 pic.twitter.com/XCOpCJFyHw — sheinerys temugaryen (@roel__aran) February 17, 2025

The sibling vibe is gonna get gross isn’t it? #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/CiCbbwqxnx — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) February 17, 2025

so ya’ll werent lying about the undertones of incest on the white lotus…. pic.twitter.com/0sAAOT1ibS — Cody ? (@Thot_Pocket) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

big bro thirsting over his sis, lil bro thirsting over big bro, three "girlfriends" who hate each other, the unhinged mother, and the two girls bonding over their bald boring men… the white lotus came back messier and juicier than ever #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/UoGEP495dP — ???? (@NaviKRStan) February 17, 2025

Something wild going on between the brother and sister on White Lotus. Possibly with the other brother, too. — VP of Nothing (@xvicepresident) February 17, 2025

Me watching the siblings interact and the 3 long-time friends shower each other with praises: #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/TsA0kdUfQa — CJ (@christianfreo) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

the scenes between all of the siblings in the white lotus… pic.twitter.com/50ScJageXw — alleged hater (@jnkleague) February 17, 2025

I can’t put my finger on it, but I’m getting some weird vibes from the siblings, especially the big brother. #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/feUM0snicu — Rinnee (@__tooblessed__) February 17, 2025

While Schwarzenegger has yet to address the potential plotline, he did open up about that full frontal moment and trusting show creator Mike White’s vision for his “wild” character in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

“[Saxon is] always kind of talking about things about sex and stuff for my brother. He’s setting up just these little Easter eggs of what is odd and off about this family, which is fun. The end of the first episode, that scene was one of my favorite scenes. I just thought it was so awkward and brilliant at the same time,” Schwarzenegger told the outlet.

Advertisement

“And it just showcases who my character is. He is just like, ‘p–sy, money, and freedom. Those are the things. That’s all that matters in life.’ And that’s a setup of what’s to come: when you don’t have those things, what does it do to you? And then he walks around just naked — it’s like a power shift and a power dynamic between the two of them. And I remember reading that and just being like, ‘what?'”

Schwarzenegger said he had no “qualms” about the being naked on camera either, teasing there’s “more to come.”

“No [qualms], nothing, and there’s more to come! When you’re working with a writer and director and a showrunner and a creator like Mike [White], you put trust in him,” he said. “When there’s someone like him that’s so brilliant at what he does, you put a different level of trust in someone like that. I think that the people that watch White Lotus, they know that he pushes the boundaries and says and does things that are wild.”

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams simultaneously on Max.

Advertisement

via: TooFab