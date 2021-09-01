Say What Now? Inmate Released From Jail After Using Another Inmate’s Identity [Video]

An inmate at Randolph County Jail in Missouri pulled a fast one on correction officers by assuming the identify of another inmate and escaped.

via Complex:

Ellen Renay Goble, who was being held on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, burglary, drug possession, and operating a vehicle without a valid license, was released on Saturday after her and another inmate were granted permission to switch cells. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson believes the woman meant to be released was called in, but Goble showed up in her place.

Since “newer” employees were working at the time of Goble’s accidental release, they couldn’t spot the very slight differences between the two women, especially since they share a similar height, weight, and eye color. “If you put the two pictures together you wouldn’t be able to tell a difference, but it’s still inexcusable,” Sheriff Wilson said, per KOMU-TV.

Goble also knew personal details about the other unidentified inmate, and signed paperwork using her name.

“Our jail is very secure. This was an isolated incident and we have taken every security precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Sheriff Wilson added. In addition to launching an internal investigation, all security measures are being revamped, and current policies are being reviewed in response to this debacle.

Sheriff Wilson has assembled a “task force” to locate Goble, who isn’t considered to be a danger to the public.

Someone’s been watching ‘Orange Is the New Black’…