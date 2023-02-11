Say What Now? Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV [Photos + Video]

Julie Banderas revealed during a Valentine’s Day segment on Gutfeld! that she is “getting a divorce” from Andrew Sansone.

Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn’t hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine’s Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.

Banderas said flatly, “F— Valentine’s Day,” adding: “It’s stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get s—.”

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas dropped some "breaking news" on Gutfeld! tonight. And during a Valentine's Day segment, of all things! "Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time." pic.twitter.com/ZJg1WWCPJ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2023

She then revealed: “I’m getting a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it right here for the very first time.”

While the other panelists laughed in shock, she quipped, “Congratulations are in order. … That was breaking news, huh?”

Banderas had hinted on Twitter prior to her appearance on the show that she was going to make an announcement of some importance. “During the Valentine’s Day segment ironically,” she noted.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

When some speculated that the news anchor might be jesting, she stood her ground, posting to Twitter once again to state her words were true: “I wasn’t kidding.”

Banderas, who has been married to Sansone since 2009 and shares three children with him, hinted back in December there was trouble in their marriage, tweeting “you mean soon to be ex?” when a fan made a reference to her husband.

You mean soon to be ex? https://t.co/QYAg7lxBbN — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) December 9, 2022

Banderas furthered her position regarding Valentine’s Day after announcing her impending divorce.

“It’s a Hallmark holiday, it’s stupid,” she told Gutfeld. “I mean, it’s just absolutely ridiculous.”