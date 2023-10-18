Say What Now? Florida Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mother’s Car, Running Her Over [Video]

A Florida woman allegedly beat her own mother up after an argument – and then stole her car and hit her with it.

via: Complex

Last Thursday afternoon, 25-year-old Amber Scheuren-Rusnak reportedly had a heated argument with her mom in Cocoa, Florida, during which she physically assaulted her. After the altercation, Scheuren-Rusnak is accused of stealing her mother’s car and striking her with it.

A witness called 911 to report the incident, and police arrived to find Scheuren-Rusnak’s mother injured. She was subsequently taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The exact cause of their argument remains unclear.

Scheuren-Rusnak left the scene in her mother’s car, which was later found abandoned. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office officers, along with a K-9 unit, were able to track down Scheuren-Rusnak as she attempted to hide nearby.

She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery and carjacking, according to FOX 35 Orlando. The Cocoa Police Department also told the station that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

This incident marks Scheuren-Rusnak’s 10th arrest since 2018 and her fourth arrest this year. Her previous charges include domestic battery, drug possession, prostitution, and battery.