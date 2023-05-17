Say What Now? Florida Man Known Breaks Record for Longest Time Living Underwater

Professor Joseph Dituri has set a new record for the longest time living spent living underwater without depressurization after spending over 74 days in an undersea lodge in Key Largo, Florida.

via Complex:

Dituri recently passed the 74-day mark in his 100-day effort to stay in the Florida Keys lodge, which sits at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon, per the Associated Press. The previous record was set at the same location in 2014 by Tennessee professors Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain, who spent 73 days, two hours, and 34 minutes at Jules’ Undersea Lodge.

“The record is a small bump and I really appreciate it,” said Dituri, who also goes by the name Dr. Deep Sea and works as a professor at the University of South Florida. “I’m honored to have it, but we still have more science to do.”

Dituri is currently conducting experiments to monitor how the human body responds to extreme pressure over long periods, and is also still teaching classes during his time underwater.

In an Instagram post celebrating the achievement, Dituri said that he’s “humbled” to have broken the world record, but the real cause of his mission is to “inspire” scientists around the globe. “While breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn’t end here,” he wrote. “I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery.”

Dituri dubbed his mission, which was organized by the Marine Resources Development Foundation, ‘Neptune 100’ in reference to the number of days he’s staying underwater. He will resurface from the lodge on June 9.

“The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun,” Dituri added. “The sun has been a major factor in my life–I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise.”

Anything for science…right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Dituri (@drdeepsea)