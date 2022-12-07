Say What Now? Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex With Dog in Public, Damaging Church Nativity Scene & Trying to Steal a Car

It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten a good ‘Florida man’ story — and this one is certainly one for the books.

A Florida man was arrested after he had sex with a dog in front of people, damaged a church nativity scene, and attempted to steal a car.

via Complex:

On Sunday, police in Clearwater arrested 36-year-old Chad Mason on charges including sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs, and criminal mischief to a place of worship. According to authorities, Mason was walking a goldendoodle owned by someone he knows at approximately 4:30 p.m. when he publicly had sex with the dog in front of witnesses including a child who is younger than 16. When he was approached by one of the witnesses, he reportedly fled the scene and “began to wreak havoc in the surrounding areas.”

“When he was confronted by someone at the apartment complex there, he ran from the scene and began to wreak havoc in the surrounding area,” authorities said, per the New York Post. It is unclear if he was walking the dog with permission or if took the dog without asking the owner.

He allegedly ran to the Northwood Presbyterian Church nearby, where he broke potted plants, tossed around children’s toys, and knocked over a nativity scene. When he left the church, he also damaged a nearby mailbox in the neighborhood and attempted to steal a car before he was arrested. He is estimated to have caused $400 in damages to the church before he was taken into custody. He was held at Pinellas County Jail, but has since been released on bond. He is expected to appear in court later this month.

Drugs. It has to be drugs — right?