Say What Now? Dollar General Employees Arrested for Allegedly Lowering Prices, Costing Store Over $6,000

Two women working at a Dollar General store in Evansville were arrested on felony theft charges Thursday after police say they stole thousands from their employer.

via: Complex

Per local outlet 14News, 23-year-old Amber Smith and 19-year-old Katelyn Wells are facing charges of theft after the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue accused them of purposefully lowering prices of store items to purchase at a lower rate.

An affidavit obtained by the 14News outlet shows that Smith was a new employee at the time and that her price changes cost the store $1,700. As for Wells, her price changes cost the store $4,600 in revenue.

Police claimed they received handwritten confessional statements signed by both Smith and Wells where they admitted to lowering the prices. The pair were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and Officials with Dollar General informed the authorities that other individuals were involved in the incident as well, and are still sifting them out.

The theft comes as Dollar General closed off 2022 strong, opening up 436 new stores across the country as inflation caused more customers to seek out lower-priced goods.