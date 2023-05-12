Say What Now? Dead Body Found Inside Freezer at Arby's Restaurant in Louisiana

An Arby’s in Louisiana is dealing with a nightmare … after authorities say a dead body was found inside the restaurant’s freezer.

via: Syracuse

KADN reports an employee discovered a female co-worker dead inside a walk-in cooler at the fast food restaurant in New Iberia, La., on Thursday night. Police responded to the business in New Iberia’s Lagniappe Village shopping center at approximately 6:20 p.m.

New Iberia Police have called the case a “suspicious death,” but the lead homicide investigator said it hasn’t found any signs of foul play in its preliminary investigation. It may have been an accident.

“A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation,” New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN. “(We) pretty much have completed our process at the crime scene. After completely processing the crime scene… this does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Laseter said multiple employees were interviewed and evidence will be re-examined Friday. An autopsy will also be conducted to confirm the victim’s identity and determine the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.