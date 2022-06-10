Say What Now? Christian School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexting With Student

A teacher at a private Christian school was arrested this week after she allegedly got caught sexting one of her students.

via Complex:

According to WCTV, 38-year-old Julie Hoover—an educator at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida—was taken into custody Wednesday and hit with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. The outlet reports the alleged victim was an 18-year-old who was enrolled in several classes taught by Hoover.

An arrest report states the mother contacted the local sheriff’s office on June 2, claiming she discovered an explicit text conversation between her child and Hoover. She said one of the topics included Hoover’s plan to sneak the student into her home while her husband was away at work. Investigators say the text messages in question were sent in March and April.

Police records show Hoover was released from the Taylor County Jail on Thursday morning on $15,000 bond. She has yet to enter a plea deal.

According to People magazine, Hoover is a St. Leo University alumna who has taught math at Point of Grace Christian School since 2018.

The school’s mission statement reads in part:

Our spiritual objectives are salvation for each student, development of Christian character, and development of a Christian attitude. We want to provide an education that gives children the spiritual wisdom they need to grow and become strong Christians. Finally, we seek to prepare the children year after year for the world ahead of them and give them confidence to know that the Grace of God is upon them for the rest of their lives and through His blessings all of their goals can be accomplished.

Hoover’s name isn’t listed on the staff page of the school website.

The teacher and Point of Grace Christian School officials have yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

