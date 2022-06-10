Say What Now? Mysterious ‘Wolfman-Like’ Creature Captured on Texas Zoo Surveillance Camera

Security cameras at a Texas Zoo captured…something…and people are trying to figure out exactly what the creature is.

via Complex:

According to NBC 5, the photo in question was captured around 1:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Amarillo Zoo. The image appears to show the silhouette of a strange-looking figure walking alongside a chain-link fence. Though the details are hard to distinguish, the figure looks as though it had a dog-like face and the ability to move on its hind legs.

The Daily Star reports a zoo groundskeeper was the first to spot the “wolfman-like” creature on motion-activated security cameras. There is reportedly no video of the odd figure, but merely the photo released by city officials.

“Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra?” read a tweet from the City of Amarillo. “Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?”

Twitter users weighed in on the mystery and offered a wide range of theories. Some jokingly determined the figure was a werewolf or an owl riding on the back of a drunk guy. Others were convinced it was a coyote that was trying to climb the fence, or perhaps a weird angle of a zoo employee.

“It is definitely a strange and interesting image,” Michael Kashuba, the city’s director of parks and recreation, told NBC 5. “Maybe Amarillo can help solve the mystery of our UAO. It is [also] important to note that this entity was outside of the Amarillo Zoo. There were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo. No animals or individuals were harmed. There we no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.”

What do you think it is?

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022