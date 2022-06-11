Angie Martinez Says Rolling Stone Screwed Up Its List of The Best Rap Albums [Video]

One thing Angie Martinez knows is hip-hop, having worked in urban radio 30 plus years. She has seen it all.

via: Page Six

We have bad news for the editors of Rolling Stone’s brand new list of the 200 greatest hip hop albums: You got it wrong.

How do we know they got it wrong? Because Angie Martinez says so, and nobody knows more about hip hop than Angie Martinez.

“They had [Dr. Dre’s 1992 album] ‘The Chronic’ at 40,” said Martinez, who has been hosting the biggest names in hip hop on her radio show for nearly two decades and won a Grammy as a rapper. “I think ‘The Chronic’ is one of the most important albums in the hip hop era. I think it changed the culture.”

She also noted that the legendary music magazine but Nas’ “Illmatic” at 24, whereas she considers it to be a lock for the top ten.

“I never think anybody gets [such rankings] right because it’s just somebody’s opinion. I don’t know who the people are that made the list,” she said. “I’m sure they are very nice people and I’m sure they have very strong opinions. My opinion is different from theirs.”

The list, which was published on June 7, was hotly discussed on social media, with controversial choices including relative new-comer Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” landing at 16. Two female artists made the top ten with Missy Elliot at number 7 and Lauryn Hill at 10.

“Sometimes women get overlooked in these lists so I am glad that they did that and they got that right,” she told us.

When asked for her own hip hop greatest hits list the “Voice of New York” joked, “I can’t do that, that’s too hard baby. You’re not gonna pull me into that and have everybody stuck in my damn IG stories.”

The Power 105.1 radio personality is working with Pepsi and Fat Joe to launch a nationwide scholarship program for multicultural students interested in furthering their music and arts education. She will serve as the Godmother while Fat Joe will serve as the Godfather of the Puerto Rican Day Parade on the Pepsi float on June 12. Students can enter to win one of four $25,000 scholarships to pursue their careers.

“Both me and Joe were both kids trying to get into arts in the city so we know how challenging it is getting money,” she said.