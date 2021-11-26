Say What Now? Carjacker Mistakenly Leaves a Selfie on Victim’s Phone [Photo + Video]

Police in Indianapolis Indiana are searching for an armed carjacker who they say attacked a woman outside of an assisted living center in broad daylight.

via: Complex

WXIN reports that the carjacker seemed to have mistakenly taken the image when making off with the car in Indianapolis. Megan Whistler had taken her mother to visit a relative at an assisted living facility at around 10 a.m. on Monday and was waiting in the car when the man approached her vehicle. He was armed when he came up to the driver’s side window.

Whistler told the outlet that when he told her to “‘scoot over’,” she immediately thought he wanted her to get in the passenger’s seat. “I don’t know if he was up to something more sinister or if he wanted me to not make a scene and not scream, but I didn’t want to go anywhere with him,” she said.

The armed carjacker accidentally took a photo of himself on the victim's phone while driving away in her carhttps://t.co/0b5Bm67lIQ — KTLA (@KTLA) November 25, 2021

She ended up getting out of the car and handing him the keys. “And he just snatched my phone out of my hand, and he got in my car. And I literally just watched him,” she added.

Authorities ended up tracking Whistler’s phone to a location that was 15 minutes away. She thinks the carjacker tossed her phone out of the window because she was pinging, which made a noise and might have scared him. She believes it’s at that point when he grabbed the phone and accidentally took a selfie.

Whistler said, “I looked and was like, ‘Oh my God.’ That’s the person.” She continued, “I consider myself very lucky that I made it away with my life, and everything that he took was replaceable. Who’s to say the next time he does this it’s not the same outcome?”

