Say What Now? Box of Rifles Accidentally Delivered to High School Instead of School Supplies [Video]

FedEx mistakenly delivered a box of guns to Chester High School located in Chester, Pennsylvania.

via: Complex

Chester High School in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County was getting things in order for the upcoming school year, and in turn was expecting to receive a shipment of textbooks and other supplies on Friday. Instead, school maintenance employee Kevin Thomas said the shipment that arrived was a box of six 30 Caliber M1 Rifles. FedEx is allegedly to blame for the mixup.

“When deliveries come in, we check everything,” Thomas told the outlet. “Usually, it’s like school supplies. So I don’t think – in the history, nothing like this has ever happened. So it had to be a big misunderstanding, big mistake.”

Police were notified, and called the delivery an “honest mistake” by FedEx. The delivery driver apparently misread the address and returned to the school on Monday to retrieve the firearms. Parents were notified of the bizarre delivery in a letter, and lamented over the poor timing of the mistake, as it came at a time when schools are focused on trying to keep children safe from mass shootings.

“We were contacted and followed school protocol and got the police involved immediately,” said Nafis Nichols, Chester Upland School District receiver.

Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky said the guns were meant to be delivered to an auto repair shop in the neighboring Chester Township to an avid gun collector. No charges will be filed against the collector, who purchased the firearms legally.

“They had a right to purchase it, we checked everything out, everything was completely legal- nothing illegal about it,” Gretsky said. “And it was one solo individual who purchased the firearms.”

FedEx was made aware of the situation and said in a statement that it’s cooperating with authorities.

“We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with investigating authorities,” FedEx told NBC10.

Chester High School Students are scheduled to begin their academic year on Monday.