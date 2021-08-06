Say What Now? Beloved Texas Fisherman Killed By Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Raymond “Skipper” Mock was 61. Mock was hospitalized July 23 with a vibriosis infection and told his family not to worry, the Port Isabel Press reported.

But the same day, Mock was put under anesthesia and had his leg amputated, according to the Press. He never woke up before his organs failed July 30.

Mock’s family believes he got the infection from an oyster cut, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The South Padre Island native was beloved in the resort town at the southern tip of Texas. When then-Gov. Ann Richards visited the town, it was Mock who took her out fishing, according to the Press.

About 100 people die from vibriosis each year, out of 80,000 infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The bacteria is known as flesh-eating because it causes lesions on the skin.

Mock is survived by his wife, Karen, and his children, Victoria and Corey.