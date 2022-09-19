Say What Now? Axe-Wielding Man Arrested After Rampage in Manhattan McDonald’s [Video]

A man in New York City was arrested Friday and accused of “menacing” customers at a McDonald’s, including using a small ax, police said.

via: Complex

NBC News reports Michael Palacios, 31, was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly attacked customers with an ax inside the Delancey Street fast-food restaurant.

A video of the incident has since gone viral, which shows Palacios removing an ax from his backpack. According to police, Palacios started swinging the axe, breaking tables and shattering glass, as he threatened customers inside McDonald’s.

“Upon arrival of officers, witnesses at the location reported that the suspect got into a physical dispute with three unknown males inside of the location,”a spokesperson for the NYPD told NBC. “The suspect removed an axe from his backpack and menaced the unknown males. The suspect intentionally caused property damage to the establishment. The individual was taken into custody by responding officers.”

Palacios fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later. He has been charged with criminal mischief, three counts of menacing, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” McDonald’s restaurant owner-operator Paul Hendel told NBC in a statement. “We are shocked by these acts of violence committed in our restaurant, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation.”

No injuries were reported by the victims.

Another day in nyc pic.twitter.com/OCOPIkIzuO — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) September 17, 2022