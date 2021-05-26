Say What Now? Amy Cooper Sues Former Employer for Firing Her, Claims It Did Because She’s a White Woman

The white woman who was recorded on video calling police to claim that a Black bird-watcher was threatening her in New York City’s Central Park last year filed suit against her former employer, alleging that the company did not properly consider her fear for personal safety prior to firing her.

According to the lawsuit’s details, which were published on Bloomberg Law, Amy claims that the company falsely said that it conducted an investigation into her incident and fired her because the firm is “racist.” The suit was filed at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Amy adds that the reason she called authorities — who didn’t show up — on Brandon was because he had a history of “aggressively confronting” dog owners who didn’t have their pets on a leash and when he did the same to her, she had every right “to reasonably fear” for the safety of herself and her dog.

Amy adds that “Franklin Templeton would have known that if had performed the investigation it told the public it had conducted…”

In a response to the lawsuit, Franklin Templeton issued a statement Bloomberg Law via email on Wednesday (May 26) that read: “We believe the circumstances of the situation speak for themselves and that the Company responded appropriately. We will defend against these baseless claims.”

Amy also said in her suit that since the incident, she’s much extreme emotional distress, and her “personal and professional life has been destroyed.”

“Franklin Templeton would have conducted a proper investigation before firing her if she was of a different race or a different gender, Cooper said.”

Back in February 2021, Amy’s misdemeanor criminal charge was dropped after she completed racial bias classes. The courses “focused on the ways in which [she] could appreciate that racial identities shape our lives but we cannot use them to harm ourselves or others.”

