Say What Now? Alabama Police Find $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine on Beach Shore

They say to never bring sand to the beach, but no one said anything about snow.

via: Daily News

Alabama beachgoers found 31 kilograms of cocaine across a beach in Gulf Shores, police said. Cops estimated the coke is worth over $1 million, but no one has claimed it.

Each kilogram was individually wrapped. Thirty bricks were discovered Monday night, and a 31st was found Tuesday afternoon, local Fox affiliate WALA reported.

Gulf Shores police said cocaine washes up in the city about once a year, but never before in such high volume, according to WALA. The kilos were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

“It’s not even really a case for us,” Gulf Shores police officer Jason Woodruff told WALA. “It’s really a closed case from go for us, I mean, there’s really nobody to prosecute.”

Cops said they stepped up patrols to keep an eye out for more cocaine.

