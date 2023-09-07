Say What Now? 3-Legged Bear Busts Into Florida Family's Mini Fridge and Pounds White Claws [Video]

A three-legged bear recently startled a Florida family when it walked onto their property.

via: Complex

The three-legged bear, nicknamed “Tripod” by some in-the-know Florida residents, reportedly managed to create a giant hole in the porch screen that helped him get through.

Joseph Diglio, 13, captured the encounter on camera after his dog, Bruno, alerted him to the intruder.

A three-legged bear named Tripod was caught taking a Florida family's White Claws. pic.twitter.com/KrBLg9irgQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2023

“Oh my god. I’ve never been this close to a bear,” Joseph says in the clip. “Oh my god, there’s a literal bear in our patio.”

Joseph’s mother Josaury Faneite-Diglio said she got a security camera notification and watched Tripod visit her home at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Joseph told NBC affiliate WESH that the bear made his way to the outdoor mini fridge and grabbed two White Claws, in mango and strawberry flavors. “Once I saw him open the fridge I got scared that he could open the doors to like the houses,” he said. “I feel like I gotta lock all the doors now. Oh my god, I gotta go lock out my dog.”

Fortunately, Bruno’s persistent barking was enough to scare the bear away.

Josaury didn’t seem too concerned. “I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can,” she said.

Joseph shared that these kinds of encounters come with the territory of living where they do. He reports that this is the second time a bear has torn through their patio screen.

It’s not clear if the bear is of legal drinking age.