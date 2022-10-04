Say It Ain't So: Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage

Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

via The Blast:

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Mowry filed the dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts and is citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split. The television star is asking for joint custody of her two children and wants the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

Mowry claims the couple entered into a prenuptial agreement, which appears to have outlined things like splitting up property, assets, and child support.

Interestingly, the document says “pursuant to the parties’Premarital Agreement, all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property.” In other words, she will keep all that TV money.

It should be noted, Tia seems to be taking no chances with this divorce, as she hired Kim Kardashian’s lawyer — Laura Wasser — to represent her in the case.

Mowry met actor Cory Hardict on the set of their film, ‘Hollywood Horror,’ and dated for six years before getting married in 2008. The former couple welcomed their first child a few years later and currently share two minor children.

The divorce news will come as a shock to many fans, considering Tia is very vocal and open about her longstanding relationship in Hollywood. According to Essence, “After being together for 18 years, and married since 2008, Mowry-Hardrict said one of the things she loves most about their marriage is how Hardrict’s acts of faith and belief have elevated her own self-perception.”

This makes us sad — we wonder what happened.