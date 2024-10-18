Say it Ain’t So: ‘Law & Order SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay, Reportedly Considering ‘Turning in Badge’ After 26 Seasons

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Mariska Hargitay has played Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since 1999, which is the longest-running character in the longest-running American primetime drama.

Sources have told RadarOnline.com she’s plotting a tragic exit for her beloved character.

But now, our sources said Mariska, 60, is telling friends she may be turning in her badge after 26 seasons of SVU.

“Mariska has spent nearly half her life playing Olivia,” noted a television source.

“She’s passed up lots of other opportunities over the years, and she’d rather leave of her own accord than be pushed out by a network salary-cutting move or see the show canceled.”

Despite her longevity on SVU, Hargitay was said to be looking over her shoulder during the actors’ and writers’ strikes last year, figuring her $500,000-an-episode salary put a bull’s-eye on her back.

Said a source: “NBC was slashing jobs to make up for the hundreds of millions they lost.

“But they spared Mariska because they figured they wouldn’t have an SVU without her.”

Still, the network may have to deal with that fate even though Hargitay’s rep insists the star isn’t going anywhere and recently discussed a five-year storyline for her character.

But the pal said Hargitay is looking to spend more quality time with her actor husband, Peter Hermann – who has a recurring role on SVU as attorney Trevor Langan – and their three teen children, as well as getting even more hands-on with her Joyful Heart Foundation, which helps women who are victims of domestic abuse.

Said the source: “Mariska hasn’t totally made up her mind yet, but she says she’s shooting her current episodes of SVU as if they are her last.

“That has a lot of the cast and crew sweating bullets because they fear network execs would cancel the show rather than go on without her.”

