Saweetie’s Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Workshop Teaches Women Self-Love and Benefits of Meditation [Video]

Class is in session.

via: Revolt

A new Instagram video captures the icy girl instructing a class at the Inglewood, California based 1500 Academy.

Her course at the music school was called the PRETTY B.I.T.C.H. Renaissance Workshop. She told her students that the purpose was to spread “pretty bitch magic,” as she handed out roses and red tinted paper for the group of women.

“Pretty is like your aura, your confidence, it’s how you treat other people and it’s a pretty bitch renaissance course,” Saweetie said. “Now B.I.T.C.H, B = Boss, I = Independent, T = Tough, C = CEO, And I’m from the Bay, H = Hyphy.”

The rapper-turned-professor then asks her students to introduce themselves to the class and name one thing they love about themselves. Afterwards, the class will chant, “We agree.”

“Admire yourself, appreciate yourself. Talk about how smart you are, how sexy you are, how much you appreciate your body, how much you are for other people,” Saweetie said. “Your confidence, how you make other people laugh.”

Saweetie then tells the class to set the alarm for the following Monday, so they will remember to open the love letter that they have written to themselves during the course to start their week “strong” and “filled with love.”

She left her class with a valuable lesson: “You’re beautiful just the way you are and that’s my statement. Hair defines a woman’s beauty but like I am not my fucking hair, I am not my makeup, I’m not my nails. I’m a pretty bitch either way.”

As REOVLT previously reported, Saweetie is slated to help teach business courses at her alma mater the University of Southern California in the spring. According to TMZ, the “My Type” rapper will be a guest lecturer in two semester-long business courses — Venture Feasibility and Venture Initiation — both classes for students who major in entrepreneurial studies.

Check out highlights from Saweetie’s Pretty B.I.T.CH. Renaissance Workshop below.