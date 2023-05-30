Saweetie And YG Add Fuel To Fire Of Dating Rumors, Get Cozy In Cabo [Photos]

Are YG and Saweetie boo’d up.

via: AllHipHop

TMZ published photos of the rappers cuddling and kissing in a resort’s pool. Saweetie and YG reportedly went to Mexico for the Memorial Day weekend.

Saweetie and YG dating rumors surfaced in April. The two were spotted together at the Coachella Festival.

The romance blossomed quickly, unlike Saweetie’s debut album. Fans continue to wait for her to drop the oft-delayed Pretty B#### Music, which still doesn’t have a release date.

Earlier this year, Saweetie claimed she will release Pretty B#### Music before the end of 2023. She also explained why it’s taken years for her to drop an album she started promoting in 2020.

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she said in March. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

The Warner Records artist mentioned she was going through “a lot of interesting experiences.” She wanted to share these experiences on her album in the “most artistic and organic way.”

Check out the photos of Saweetie and YG below.