Bag Secured: Al Pacino Expecting Baby at 82 with 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child.

The 82-year-old and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, are having a baby.

The actor already shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and son Anton, both 22, with Beverly D’Angelo.

Meanwhile, this appears to be Noor’s first child.

via Page Six:

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing dinner in April 2022.

However, at the time, multiple sources told Page Six that the couple had been quietly dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” our source revealed. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Prior to her relationship with Pacino, Alfallah was linked to Mick Jagger, whom she dated when the rocker was 74 and she was just 22, as well as billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 60.

Strangely enough, the actor’s best friend, Robert De Niro, also recently welcomed a baby, his seventh, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The 79-year-old announced the exciting news earlier this month, later telling Gayle King they “planned” the pregnancy.

“They both wanted this baby,” King explained. “They’re over the moon. She was brought here in love. He’s very psyched about it.”

