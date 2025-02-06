Saweetie Plans On Going Into “Complete Acting Mode” After Debut Album Release

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, might also be her last—at least for a while.

In a sit-down with InStyle on Wednesday (Feb. 5), Saweetie shared that landing a role in a Netflix project is on her 2025 bucket list. “After I drop this album, I can foresee myself going into complete acting mode,” she told the publication. “I sent in my audition tapes before the new year, so I’m looking forward to hearing back from them.”

Though she kept most details under wraps for obvious reasons, the musician teased, “[I’d] be playing the protagonist. So, I’m really excited for this.” The film or TV effort, as InStyle notes, is “semi-music-related,” and she sent in her audition back in December 2024.

The “ICY GIRL” artist has already starred in several TV shows, some of which include “Grown-ish,” where she played Indigo, “BMF,” where she took on the role of Keeya, and “Bel-Air.” Saweetie also appeared in the Scooby-Doo animated spinoff “Velma” as herself.

As for Saweetie’s debut album, she described it as “feel-good” and “more global.” Though not confirmed to be on the LP, the Bay Area native graced fans with plenty of loose singles in 2024: “Richtivities,” “NANi,” “My Best,” “Is It The Way” and two Christmas-themed drops.

“[The album] will address some misconceptions about myself and be authentic to the magical woman I am today,” Saweetie said of the upcoming release, which she has been teasing for the past several years at this point.

She further explained, “Saweetie’s a human. She cries. She breaks down. She shuts down. I go through a lot of emotions. This is the moment when I’m able to finally speak in a full project. A bad b**ch got feelings too.”

