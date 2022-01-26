The SAT Is Set to Go Completely Digital in 2024, Test Will Now Be Shorter and ‘Easier to Take’

The SAT as we’ve come to know it is no longer.

via Complex:

The College Board made the announcement on Tuesday after testing a digital SAT back in November. As it turned out, 100% of educators said the experience was a positive one, and 80% of high schoolers found the experience to be less stressful. The move, which will go into effect in 2024, also comes as several colleges removed requirements that applicants take the SAT or ACT, per CNN.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform – we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

But that’s not all. The SAT will be shorter, too, going from three hours to two. That includes shorter reading passages with only one question per passage, while the math section will allow calculators throughout, with scores becoming available within days instead of weeks. A digital test form will also make it more “practically impossible” to share answers. There will also be more time given between questions.

As for students who don’t have devices to take the exam, they can use school-issued devices, or the College Board will step in to provide resources. That means the iconic No. 2 pencils will also no longer be needed as a result. “It’s encouraging to see the positive feedback from students and educators who participated in the pilots for the digital SAT. The changes to the test are timely and clearly centered around improving the student experience,” said Ronné Turner, vice provost for admissions and financial aid at Washington University in St. Louis. “I’m pleased that the greater flexibility in administering the test will expand access to SAT School Day, which research shows increases college-going rates for low-income students.”

The digital SAT will be delivered in 2024 for U.S. students and 2023 for students internationally.

We wonder what new cheating scandals will arise from this.