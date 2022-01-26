Ray J Seemingly Responds to Controversy Surrounding Alleged Second Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J has taken to social media with a comment on what many believe is in response to the Kim Kardashian ‘second sex tape’ narrative circulating the media.

Early Wednesday morning, Ray J tweeted:

This needs to stop. I also have kids — Ray J (@RayJ) January 26, 2022

His comment comes after Kanye West revealed that he secured a laptop from Ray J that was believed to have additional footage from Ray J’s notorious sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s representative came forward and revealed that while she did get the laptop, there was no additional sex footage involving her and Ray J — just footage from their vacation.

Kim’s rep ended her statement by saying:

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

It looks like Ray and Kim are on the same page — people need to let this sex tape thing go.