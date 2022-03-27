Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Tops Box Office With $31 Million Debut

In what is a record opening during the pandemic for a female-driven feature, Paramount’s Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum romantic comedy adventure The Lost City is opening to $31M.

That number was enough to topple The Batman from the top position, which it had held for three consecutive weekends.

The success of the film is further proof that Bullock is still one of Hollywood’s most bankable movie stars. It speaks volumes that a film with no preexisting IP attached to it was able to attract such a huge audience. It also proves that there’s still an appetite for romantic comedies, which have long been considered something of a dying breed.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, The Lost City sees Bullock as a middle-aged author of romantic novels who embarks on a jungle adventure with the hunky model for her book series, played here by Tatum, who by all accounts is totally winning the role. It helps that Daniel Radcliffe delivers a totally thrilling performance as a villainous billionaire. Oh, and did we mention that Brad Pitt flexes his action star chops in what will likely go down as one of the greatest movie cameos ever?

But with all that said, The Lost City’s reign atop the box office will likely be short-lived. When it comes down to it, superhero movies still reign supreme, and next week sees the release of Jared Leto’s Morbius. And while the film won’t have an opening on par with some of the more familiar properties in the Marvel canon, it would be a shocker if it didn’t finish number one with a bullet.