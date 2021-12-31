Sam Jones, Celtics Legend Who Won 10 NBA Titles, Passes Away

Sam Jones, a clutch scorer who won 10 titles with the Boston Celtics during their dynasty in the late 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 88.

via: Revolt

According to Celtics spokesperson Jeff Twiss, Jones died on Thursday (Dec. 30) in Florida after he was recently hospitalized for his declining health.

“Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history,” the Celtics said in a statement. “His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, ‘The Shooter.’ … The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports.”

Jones was drafted in 1957 from historically Black university North Carolina Central. He played all 12 of his seasons in the league with the Celtics, leading them to 10 NBA titles. The five-time All-Star retired in 1969 and became a substitute teacher in Maryland, where he taught for more than 30 years. In 1984, Jones was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Sam Jones will be remembered as one of the most prolific champions in all of professional sports,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “His selfless style, clutch performances and signature bank shot were hallmarks of an incredible career that featured 10 NBA championships in 12 seasons with the Boston Celtics. An HBCU legend at North Carolina Central University and a member of the NBA’s 25th, 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams, Sam was a beloved teammate and respected competitor who played the game with dignity and class.

“We mourn the passing of a basketball giant and send our deepest condolences to Sam’s family and the Celtics organization.”

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Jones’ family and friends.