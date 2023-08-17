Sam Asghari Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce From Britney Spears: ‘S–t Happens’

Sam Asghari has broken his silence on his split with Britney Spears, almost exactly 24 hours after he filed divorce docs against the pop star.

via: Page Six

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the “Family Business” star wrote via his Instagram Story Thursday.

Sam Asghari has broken his silence on his split with Britney Spears: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and… pic.twitter.com/jZttUraBao — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued, adding a casual “s–t happens.”

Asghari noted that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic],” so he is asking for “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Asghari filed for divorce from Spears Wednesday just hours after Page Six confirmed that the duo was headed for Splitsville following one year of marriage.

TMZ reported on Aug. 16 that there was trouble in paradise for the estranged couple following cheating rumors — allegedly on Spears’ behalf.

Insiders claimed Asghari, 29, confronted the “Circus” singer, 41, about the allegations a week before, leading to a heated argument and the actor moving out of their shared home.

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” one insider told the outlet.

It’s unlikely that Asghari will walk away from a divorce with much of Spears’ assets after he willingly signed a prenup ahead of their June 2022 wedding, Page Six previously revealed.

“Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor,” an insider told us last summer. “Any money she made before the wedding is protected.”

However, TMZ reported that the pop star will likely cut a check to her ex.